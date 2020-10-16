DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.39 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,364 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,741,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 21,423 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of General Motors by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in General Motors by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GM opened at $32.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

