DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

SCHW opened at $39.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

