DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 118.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 14,066.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

NYSE:BAX opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.14. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

