DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,146 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.19.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

