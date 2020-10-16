DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 189.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.06 and a 200-day moving average of $113.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,426.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,979. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.13.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

