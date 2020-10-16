DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 687 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in American Water Works by 10.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in American Water Works by 8.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,463,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 56.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in American Water Works by 6.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $155.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

