DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 5,295 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $109.56 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.13 and a 200-day moving average of $106.75.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

