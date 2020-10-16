DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,035 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $341.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.76.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $353.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.52 and a 200 day moving average of $295.73. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 85.83, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

