DMarket Hits Market Cap of $8.00 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. DMarket has a market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $176,699.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One DMarket token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Tidex and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00267212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00093131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00034555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.51 or 0.01416505 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00149490 BTC.

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Tidex, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

