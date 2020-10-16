Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) Insider Thomas Bassett Winmill Purchases 5,000 Shares

Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) insider Thomas Bassett Winmill bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $160,679.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DNI opened at $9.79 on Friday. Dividend And Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $837,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dividend And Income Fund by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 274,013 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

