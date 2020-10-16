Discovery Metals Corp. (DSV.V) (CVE:DSV) Shares Down 2.9%

Discovery Metals Corp. (DSV.V) (CVE:DSV)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.65. Approximately 452,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 631,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 82.05 and a quick ratio of 81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.39 million and a PE ratio of -21.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.04.

In other Discovery Metals Corp. (DSV.V) news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,742,000.

Discovery Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits primarily in Mexico. The company explores for silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship property is the 100%-owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately of 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua State, Mexico.

