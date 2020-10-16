Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.25 and last traded at $46.24. 1,353,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 394,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $491,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $471,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $132,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

