Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.23 and last traded at $26.27. 73,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 137,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,244.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.