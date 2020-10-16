Dimecoin (DIME) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 53.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $1,591.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00028764 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003237 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003159 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000380 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

