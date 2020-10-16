Digital Money Bits (DMB) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

Digital Money Bits (CURRENCY:DMB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Digital Money Bits has a total market cap of $12,015.29 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digital Money Bits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Money Bits coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. During the last week, Digital Money Bits has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000350 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurboCoin (TURBO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Digital Money Bits

Digital Money Bits (CRYPTO:DMB) is a coin. Digital Money Bits’ total supply is 116,173,958 coins and its circulating supply is 106,173,958 coins. Digital Money Bits’ official Twitter account is @DMBCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digital Money Bits is dmb-currency.com

Buying and Selling Digital Money Bits

Digital Money Bits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Money Bits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Money Bits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Money Bits using one of the exchanges listed above.

