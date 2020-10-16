Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Up 411.7% in September

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 706,200 shares, an increase of 411.7% from the September 15th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 168.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTAFF. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BTAFF opened at $33.98 on Friday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.