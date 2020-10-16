Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DNLI. BidaskClub raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.45.

DNLI stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 440,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

