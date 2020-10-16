Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Delta Apparel from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35. Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 77.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 25.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 68.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth about $242,000.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

