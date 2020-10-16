Defis Network Reaches One Day Volume of $344,430.00 (DFS)

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Defis Network has a market cap of $1.94 million and $344,430.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Defis Network token can currently be bought for about $5.22 or 0.00046132 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Defis Network has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Defis Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00038739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $539.04 or 0.04757120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031242 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Defis Network Token Profile

DFS is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,848 tokens. Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Defis Network’s official website is www.defis.network

Defis Network Token Trading

Defis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Defis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Defis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.