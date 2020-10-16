Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $217.00 to $227.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Deere & Company traded as high as $240.47 and last traded at $240.11, with a volume of 1990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.22.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.08.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,668 shares of company stock worth $5,435,047. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,433,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

