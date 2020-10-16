DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DBS GRP HOLDING/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

