Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.88.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

