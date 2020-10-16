Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $769.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $123,891.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6,891.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,621,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,198 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.4% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,725,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,179 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

