Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Daimler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
