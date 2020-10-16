Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Daimler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $33.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Daimler had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daimler will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

