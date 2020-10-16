Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Raised to Hold at Pareto Securities

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DDAIF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. Daimler has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $33.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Daimler had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. Equities analysts predict that Daimler will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

