Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Raised to Hold at Pareto Securities

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DDAIF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. Daimler has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $60.00.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
