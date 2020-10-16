Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.78

Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.78 and traded as high as $30.65. Ctrip.Com International shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 3,433,366 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76.

About Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

