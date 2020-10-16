CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $78.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.47.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in CSX by 7.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,729,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,420,000 after purchasing an additional 179,106 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $3,826,000. AXA increased its stake in shares of CSX by 14.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 159,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 183.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 16,743 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

