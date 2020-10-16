CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 126.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 29.6% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $81.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.28.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

