Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCRN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a neutral rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $216.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,450.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

