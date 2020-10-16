Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Jez K. Maiden Buys 2 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Jez K. Maiden bought 2 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) per share, with a total value of £126.52 ($165.30).

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 6,370 ($83.22) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,145.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,415.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. Croda International Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,814 ($49.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,496 ($84.87). The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 39.50 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale increased their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 5,100 ($66.63) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,985 ($65.13).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

