Critical Review: Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) versus Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) and Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of Casper Sleep shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Natuzzi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Natuzzi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Casper Sleep and Natuzzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casper Sleep N/A N/A N/A Natuzzi -10.49% -34.72% -9.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Casper Sleep and Natuzzi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casper Sleep 0 3 6 0 2.67 Natuzzi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casper Sleep presently has a consensus price target of $11.72, suggesting a potential upside of 50.09%. Given Casper Sleep’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Casper Sleep is more favorable than Natuzzi.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Casper Sleep and Natuzzi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casper Sleep $439.26 million 0.71 -$93.04 million ($8.86) -0.88 Natuzzi $433.49 million 0.09 -$37.37 million N/A N/A

Natuzzi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Casper Sleep.

Summary

Casper Sleep beats Natuzzi on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc. provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners. The company was formerly known as Providence Mattress Company and changed its name to Casper Sleep Inc. in January 2014. Casper Sleep Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units. The company also sells polyurethane foam and leather by-products. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 237 Natuzzi Italia stores; 69 Divani&Divani by Natuzzi stores; and 249 Natuzzi Editions stores. The company was formerly known as Industrie Natuzzi S.p.A. and changed its name to Natuzzi S.p.A. in June 2002. Natuzzi S.p.A. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Santeramo in Colle, Italy.

