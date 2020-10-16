Critical Comparison: Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) versus Nordic American Tankers (OTCMKTS:NAT)

Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) and Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Nordic American Tankers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services $225.66 million 0.00 -$138.81 million N/A N/A Nordic American Tankers $175.45 million 3.07 -$10.35 million ($0.07) -52.14

Nordic American Tankers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Nordic American Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services -84.69% -16.34% -7.18% Nordic American Tankers 32.35% 14.59% 8.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Nordic American Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hornbeck Offshore Services and Nordic American Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Nordic American Tankers 1 0 1 0 2.00

Nordic American Tankers has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 30.14%. Given Nordic American Tankers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nordic American Tankers is more favorable than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Volatility & Risk

Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordic American Tankers has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nordic American Tankers beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011. Nordic American Tankers Limited was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

