CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRHM. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded CRH Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Shares of CRHM stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million.

In other CRH Medical news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,532.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 42,726 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

