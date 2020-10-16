Creo Medical Limited (CREO.L) (LON:CREO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Creo Medical Limited (CREO.L) (LON:CREO) fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 162 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 166 ($2.17). 24,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 77,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167 ($2.18).

The firm has a market cap of $264.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 172.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 168.86.

Creo Medical Limited (CREO.L) (LON:CREO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (6) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Creo Medical Limited (CREO.L) news, insider Charles Spicer acquired 24,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £49,998.36 ($65,323.18).

Creo Medical Limited (CREO.L) Company Profile (LON:CREO)

Creo Medical Limited engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Speedboat RS2, a medical instrument through a combination of bipolar radiofrequency and microwave energy in a single platform for tissue dissection, resection, ablation, and coagulation.

