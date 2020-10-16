Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CHYHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.