Credit Suisse Group Increases Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $9.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.24.

HPE opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

