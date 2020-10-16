Credit Suisse Group Increases Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $179.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $159.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.37.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $165.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.24 and a 200 day moving average of $131.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $165.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

