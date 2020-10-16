CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) shot up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $1.98. 2,418,210 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 535% from the average session volume of 380,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The company has a market cap of $23.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

