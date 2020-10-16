Couchain (COU) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. Couchain has a market capitalization of $11,903.73 and approximately $1,598.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Couchain has traded 68.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Couchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Couchain Token Profile

COU is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,499,005,000 tokens. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . The official website for Couchain is couchain.io

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

