Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on COTY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.10 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Get Coty alerts:

NYSE:COTY opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Coty has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 50,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,129 shares in the company, valued at $644,864.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Coty by 53.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.