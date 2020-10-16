Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.59.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 613,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 313,481 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.