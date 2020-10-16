Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 697 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,526,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 202,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

