Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.585-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.Corelogic also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.50-3.65 EPS.
Shares of CLGX stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. Corelogic has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25.
Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $477.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Corelogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corelogic will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Corelogic
CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).
