Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.585-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.Corelogic also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.50-3.65 EPS.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. Corelogic has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $477.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Corelogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corelogic will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Corelogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corelogic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Corelogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

