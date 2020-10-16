Contrasting Integrated Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:IEVM) & Ekso Bionics (OTCMKTS:EKSO)

Integrated Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:IEVM) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Integrated Environmental Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Integrated Environmental Technologies and Ekso Bionics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ekso Bionics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ekso Bionics has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 98.49%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Integrated Environmental Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Environmental Technologies and Ekso Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A Ekso Bionics -156.16% -275.25% -62.20%

Risk & Volatility

Integrated Environmental Technologies has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ekso Bionics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integrated Environmental Technologies and Ekso Bionics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ekso Bionics $13.92 million 2.89 -$12.13 million ($3.45) -1.41

Integrated Environmental Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ekso Bionics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ekso Bionics beats Integrated Environmental Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integrated Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Integrated Environmental Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiary, I.E.T., Inc. produces and sells hypochlorous acid and anti-oxidizing alkaline solutions for use in cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting applications. The company offers anolyte that kills various pathogens including, Mycobacterium bovis, almonella enterica, pseudomonas aeruginosa, staphylococcus aureus, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, h1n1 influenza virus, and respiratory syncytial virus; hospital-acquired, blood-borne, and food-borne pathogens; and yeast, as well as non-enveloped viruses, such as adenovirus, norovirus, rhinovirus, and rotavirus. Its anolyte is also used as hydrogen sulfide scavenger/eliminator and biocide in oil and gas applications; and as a disinfectant to prevent canine distemper virus, canine parvovirus, and bordetella bronchiseptica. In addition, the company offers catholyte, an anti-oxidizing and mild alkaline solution that is effective as an industrial degreaser and cleaner; and manufactures and leases EcaFlo equipment. It markets its anolyte under the Excelyte brand name; and catholyte under the Catholyte Zero brand name. The company sells its products to the oil and gas production, healthcare facilities, and food production markets primarily through independent sales representatives and distributors in the United States. Integrated Environmental Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Little River, South Carolina.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke. The company's Ekso device is primarily used in a hospital and rehabilitation setting. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation, Regents of the University of California, and Garrett Brown, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.