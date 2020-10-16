Contrasting American Oriental Bioengineering (OTCMKTS:AOBI) & TG Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:TGTX)

American Oriental Bioengineering (OTCMKTS:AOBI) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get American Oriental Bioengineering alerts:

This table compares American Oriental Bioengineering and TG Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Oriental Bioengineering N/A N/A N/A TG Therapeutics -135,198.03% -384.84% -121.26%

American Oriental Bioengineering has a beta of -13.15, indicating that its share price is 1,415% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of American Oriental Bioengineering shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Oriental Bioengineering and TG Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Oriental Bioengineering 0 0 0 0 N/A TG Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

TG Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $41.60, suggesting a potential upside of 38.44%. Given TG Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TG Therapeutics is more favorable than American Oriental Bioengineering.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Oriental Bioengineering and TG Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Oriental Bioengineering N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TG Therapeutics $150,000.00 25,372.02 -$172.87 million ($1.83) -16.42

American Oriental Bioengineering has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TG Therapeutics.

Summary

TG Therapeutics beats American Oriental Bioengineering on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Oriental Bioengineering Company Profile

American Oriental Bioengineering, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of various pharmaceutical and healthcare products. The company primarily provides prescription pharmaceutical products, including Shuanghuanglian Lyophilized Injection Powder under the SHL brand for the treatment of flu symptoms, such as high fever, cough, and sore throat, as well as upper respiratory infections, mild pneumonia, bronchitis, and tonsillitis; and Cease Enuresis Soft Gel under the CE Gel brand to alleviate bedwetting. It also offers over-the-counter pharmaceutical products comprising Cease Enuresis Patch for the treatment of bedwetting and incontinence; Jinji Capsule for the treatment of endometritis, annexitis, and pelvic inflammations; Jinji Yimucao for the treatment of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and other PMS and menopause-related symptoms; and Boke Nasal Spray for the treatment of sinus congestion from common cold, stuffy nose, chronic rhinitis, allergic rhinitis, and nasosinusitis. In addition, the company provides various nutraceutical products, such as soybean peptide based drinks, tablets, powder, and instant coffee. Further, it is involved in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company sells its products directly and through distributors to hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, supermarkets, fitness centers, specialty nutraceutical stores, and other retail outlets in the People's Republic of China. American Oriental Bioengineering, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and multiple sclerosis (MS). The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing. It also develops Ublituximab, a novel anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of CLL and MS; Umbralisib, a dual PI3K delta and CK1 epsilon inhibitor, which is in Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of CLL, and Phase 2b pivotal study for the treatment of marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma. In addition, the company develops TG-1501, an anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I pivotal study for the treatment of B-cell cancers; TG-1701, an oral Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase, which is in Phase I pivotal study for the treatment of B-cell cancers; and TG-1801, an anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody that is in Phase I pivotal study for the treatment of B-cell cancers. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; Novimmune SA; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; and Jubilant Biosys. TG Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for American Oriental Bioengineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Oriental Bioengineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.