Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.80.

CNST opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.91. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a current ratio of 19.17.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,851,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 235,860 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 109,323 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

