Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 229.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,262 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,121,000 after acquiring an additional 473,166 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $81.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.78. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.14.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

