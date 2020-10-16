ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Get ConforMIS alerts:

CFMS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered ConforMIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ConforMIS in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.94.

Shares of CFMS opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. ConforMIS has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 189.07% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ConforMIS will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConforMIS by 250.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 44.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 57.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 25.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 5,781.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 135,231 shares in the last quarter. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConforMIS (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.