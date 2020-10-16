Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Get Conduent alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.83.

NYSE:CNDT opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $746.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. Conduent’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Conduent by 64.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,662,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,994 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conduent by 528.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,917,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,473 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,766,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Conduent by 89.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Conduent by 1,112.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,453,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conduent (CNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.