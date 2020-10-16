Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Shares Up 18.5%

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) shot up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $2.82. 2,121,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 822% from the average session volume of 230,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 129.06%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,343 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Comstock Holding Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments.

